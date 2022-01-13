It feels like this moment has been a long time in the making for me personally and professionally, but at the end of the day, I am merely a vessel for this community’s newspaper.

My primary objective as the new publisher of The Columbian-Progress is to re-establish this paper as a community-led media source, with a hyper-local focus that highlights the very best of Marion County. It would be easy to get lost in that kind of jargon, but what that really means is covering all of the stories and events that matter to you, the readers.

The primary reason anyone in Marion County either subscribes or picks up our newspaper is because they want to know what’s going on with the people they know — their family and friends and neighbors. As journalists, we can sometimes lose sight of that, but I won’t let that happen going forward.

This particular edition of the C-P is a great example of the type of newspaper I want to produce each and every week. On this week’s front page, there is a feature story on a local first responder, an update on what is going on in the county from the Board of Supervisors meeting, a behind-the-scenes look into how East Marion and Columbia Academy managed to square off on the hardwood and more. On the inside pages, there is a ton of information about students, teachers and parents throughout the county, including honor rolls, teachers and parents of the year and Accelerating Reading winners at CA. To top it all off, we have a special section on all of the first responders in the city and county, a birth announcement and a full slate of sports coverage. That’s the type of newspaper I want to provide for this great community I am proud to call home.

Honestly, when I first came here in August 2016, I viewed my job as the sports editor as the first stepping stone for my journalism career. I told myself I would only be here for two years at max, but things slowly started to change for me.

When I interviewed professionals around town for our weekly professional profile, I didn’t understand why so many people were so content to spend their entire lives in Marion County — why this community meant so much to them. But the more I got to know the people here, it clicked — there truly is nowhere else with people so kind, so generous, so compassionate and so genuine.

More often than not, in today’s society, the sincerity behind altruistic actions like helping a family get back on their feet following a devastating house fire seems so hollow. So many people do things like that just so they can post about it on social media to make themselves look good, but that’s not what happens here. I couldn’t tell you how many times I’ve heard of a story like that here in Marion County — something that would make a compelling article — only for those behind the sincere efforts to not want the spotlight. They truly do it out of the kindness in their hearts, hearts that beat for Jesus more often than not.

I had several job opportunities to leave Marion County, but every single time I felt the urge to make that next career move, I realized I didn’t actually want to leave. This is the community I wanted to be a part of. This is the community that has given me so much. It has given me kindness, compassion, friendship, a career I can be proud of and the woman I intend to spend the rest of my life with.

For a place that has given me so much, I just want to give back in the best way I know how — providing a community-led news source Marion County can take pride in. I was blessed with this God-given ability to connect with people and connect people to information through my writing. It fits just right that this will be the place I put down my roots, engrain myself into the community and keep the C-P rolling as an award-winning newspaper. -

Joshua Campbell is editor and publisher of The Columbian-Progress. Reach him via email at joshua campbell@columbianprogress.com or call (601) 736-2611.