This past weekend, I got to enjoy a day on the Coast. Now I am spoiled when it comes to the beach. Growing up my family would always spend a week in Ocean City, Md. Not only were the beaches always super clean, but the evening time was just as much fun because of the 30-block boardwalk. Our routine was always the same: go to the beach in the morning, come back to the condo for lunch and a nap, hit the pool before showers and a night out that always included putt-putt and walking the boardwalk — walking in and out of the same stores every night. So going to the Coast here can be a little disappointing; however, this trip did involve the beach and putt-putt, so all was not lost.

But I digress, I love the ocean. I would be content to sit there and play in it all day. It gets me thinking about God and creation, and I can’t help but praise Him for it. Then my thoughts go deeper as each wave comes in. The Bible says “His mercies are new every day.” With each wave that comes in, new things are just waiting to be discovered, such as a new day or another chance and new opportunities; all come with those waves breaking.

It is with the wave of opportunity that I must announce my departure from the C-P. I moved to Marion County in 2008 and have worked 10 years here with three other years at a different business. Those who know me, know my heart is at this paper and has been since day one. My favorite part of the day has been getting out to meet everyone and learn their stories. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, everyone has a story.

Let me tell you there have been some amazing stories right here in Marion County. Some have been great and unexpected, and others have been heartbreaking, but I have cherished every one of them.

I am not a journalist by trade, but I am someone who just wants to know. When I attended the board meetings, I would ask questions that I thought you would want to ask because it was something, as a homeowner, I wanted to know. I have used some of those opportunities to be able to minister to people as well, with praying for people before I would take my leave, and I’m glad I did.

Honestly, I can say I took all the stories to heart. When Mackynlee Bedwell was going through her heart transplant, I was right there on Facebook watching every step, like a lot of you. While I did a story on this beautiful child, it was not God’s will for me to meet her on this side of glory. That didn’t mean my heart didn’t break when she passed away. I cried a good many tears as well, not only for losing such a precious child but also for her parents. As a parent who has lost a child, I know how deep that hole is inside.

That was not the only story I have cried tears over either. I interviewed someone who had been devastated by something and the brokenness that person had, kept me awake for nights because all I could see was how hurt they were.

Now, I would be just as excited with the good news as well. I know that the good does not always win, but I sure love it when good does win. I want to see all people succeed, whether it be in a new venture in life, medically or even in sports. I’m very passionate about our teams. When Columbia High was in the state football championship, I was anxiously awaiting updates from our publisher, Joshua Campbell, and was super excited when they won.

Know there are things that I will truly miss. Friday nights on the sidelines, it is a totally different game watching from the sidelines. I loved being there to catch the pictures even if I did get wiped out a time or two.

Something else I will miss is going to the homes for the Yard of the Month. One day, I’m determined to have that sign in my yard. These women and men know what they are doing when it comes to plants and flowers, and I want to learn their secrets. Right now, we currently rent the land where our mobile home is situated, but hopefully soon we will have our own land again. Then I’ll be inviting those knowledgeable ladies and gentlemen over to my house to help me plan my landscape.

Another miss will be my participation in the Columbia Lions Club. I looked forward to spending my Thursdays with the organization. Civic clubs do not seem as important to the younger generations, which is a shame. All the organizations offer important ways to help members of the community. If you can join one, do it because the blessing will be yours.

Leaving this week will be bittersweet. While I am looking forward to where God is leading me from here, I know a part of my heart will always be at the

C-P.

However, at my new desk, there will be two things I’ll be taking with me, not including all the memories, which are my little angel that I bought at one of the schools’ art shows and a little vial of dirt that a special couple brought me from the Holy Land. At home, I’ll keep my special camera lens coffee mug and other momentos of my precious time here.

As for the relationships formed, I hope to keep as many of them as possible. I know some people friended me because of my position, but others I have truly been friends with, and I do not want that to change. We are still in Marion County, and I will still be around in the middle of everything. Except this time, I’ll be a participant and enjoying the event instead of covering it.

Thank you to everyone who has helped make this a great experience. Now it’s time to ride the waves. As Captain Jack Sparrow would say, “Now bring me that horizon.”

Susan Amundson may be reached at susanka223@gmail.com.