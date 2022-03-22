I asked some friends what I should address in this week's editorial. Trust me. I have lots to say about lots of topics. Some of them might get me run out of town. I will wait a few more months before I get sent packing. Also, it takes me longer to write because I am a researcher who likes to dig in deep. I can be wordy. Some of you might have noticed that in these 9 weeks I have been with the paper.

One friend suggested I write about services for adults with disabilities, or lack thereof. A second friend asked about whether there are groups that work with that particular demographic.

My answer was, "They do, but they don't. It is mostly lip service."

I asked the first friend, who runs a nonprofit, to correct me if I was wrong. She said that statement was pretty accurate.

There are federal, state and nonprofit groups that have been formed to give opportunities to adults with disabilities. Some have excessive red tape, and some are Medicaid pay only. Funding, staffing and perceived liability make it difficult or nearly impossible to serve the true needs of that population.

Difficult to nearly impossible can be overcome by a true passionate desire to do the work that needs to be done. That is true in any field of service.

The first step in this is to see those individuals as human beings. They are not any less than the other people in the community. They are adults who are capable and have feelings and desires like the rest of society.

Their disabilities may be physical, mental, emotional, developmental or a combination.

These days it would be hard to find a person who does not have some sort of issue in their life. But once it is labeled, or when it is evident to the observer, society tends to treat them differently.

Every day in Columbia, residents see people with disabilities. I know because I have worked with them. I have heard the comments and the fears expressed by highly educated leaders and members of the community. We cannot keep people in a box because they are different. Those people with disabilities are also members of the community. They shop, vote, go to church, pay bills, eat out and have feelings the same as you and me.

The second step is to find out what those people need and want and prove to those people that they can have those needs met to the best of their ability. None of us can do everything we want to do. We all have limitations. A blind person cannot be made to see, but he can still lead a full life. Most women cannot win a Miss America pageant, but they can be made to feel beautiful.

However, we encourage one another to try to do what is possible. We encourage each other to set goals and do what we can to achieve those goals. In teaching, case management and mental health, we call them SMART goals. Those goals are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely.

If adults with disabilities can make SMART goals, then they should be given the assistance to meet those goals. And, the goals should be their goals, not the goals of those assisting them.

The third step is to have those individuals identified and referred for services to programs who can and will assist them. People cannot use services they are not aware of. The stigma needs to be ended. The fear of paperwork needs to be ended. If a student is not given the appropriate rulings before the age of 18, then it is highly unlikely and sometimes not possible to get the ruling as an adult. The fear of being labeled needs to end.

The fourth step is to properly fund the needs of those people with disabilities. This includes paying people enough to have high-quality, caring individuals to work with them, funding nonprofits that cater to adults with disabilities and providing transportation for individuals with disabilities to get to services.

Money is not everything, but people with disabilities need smart, qualified people to work with them. We do not tell lawyers or doctors not to be concerned about the amount they make. We do not tell people who supervise production facilities that they shouldn't need more money to do a job. But, we low ball and discredit those working with our children and vulnerable adults to the point they must choose a career for the money rather than for their hearts.

If a person does not have Medicaid, many programs are not funded for them. If a person cannot work full time, they cannot pay large amounts for services. There must be a way to pay for services for all adults with disabilities.

Transportation is frequently an issue. If money is an issue, then getting to and from services is going to be an issue. Marion County is huge and it can be difficult to get to town or to Hattiesburg for services when you have no car, no license and no money.

James 2: 14 - 16 says, " What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save them? Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, 'Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,' but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it?"

If we know the needs exist but we do nothing, are we doing what we should? If we do not know the needs, we should ask those that do.

Beth Riles is a staff writer for The Columbian-Progress. She may be reached at (601) 736-2611 or eriles@columbianprogress.com.