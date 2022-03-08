As I sit in front of my computer screen Tuesday afternoon, I have been trying to decide which topic I want to pursue. Torn between wanting to voice my opinion about the situation in Ukraine, which could be a more political column or playing it safe. I'll admit I'm going with the safer route, though important, nonetheless.

March is National Women's History Month. Why we needed a month is beyond me. I'm not crazy about all of these special months because we are all people, and all of us should be celebrated every day.

However, there are some amazing women throughout history that have really stood out to me. In no particular order, I thought I would share some.

Growing up, I did not have a "strong, independent" woman to provide an example. The closest would have been my grandmother, Rosa. She was widowed when I was a baby and provided for herself and one of her grandchildren for the next 20 years by working as an amazing seamstress, a talent I wish I had.

If I had to choose a modern-day woman that truly stood out, it would be Queen Elizabeth II. She was never meant to be queen, yet fate stood in and changed her course in life when her uncle King Edward VIII abdicated the throne, making her father the new king.

Yet, she accepted her new role and has dedicated her life to serving the people. As the world is watching today, Ukraine President Vologymyr Zelenskyy stands with his nation while fighting the Russian invasion. Queen Elizabeth II did the same thing in World War II.

Most people envision her as someone who is always coordinated fashion wise in beautiful colors. However, most people do not know that during the war, she became a truck mechanic and did her part to help her nation. She got her hands dirty because while the men were at war, the women had to pick up the pieces at home, and she chose to be a mechanic. She even saved her rations for her wedding dress.

She could have been sent somewhere for safety or not do anything, but instead, she served her country then and now. Granted, she has faults like all of us, but there is no doubting her love and dedication.

One cannot think of a strong woman without thinking of Harriet Tubman. Growing up in Maryland, there are several areas I know of that were part of the Underground Railroad. She worked tirelessly to do what she could to free as many slaves as possible. That feat in itself is amazing, but she was a black woman during the time of slavery, traveling up and down the east coast at a time of no vehicles or phones. Yet her courage and determination saved hundreds of lives and inspired many others. She had many reasons, including health, as to why she could have just escaped to freedom and stay there, but she risked everything because she knew it was the right thing to do. What a woman of moral convictions and courage!

A reporter covering Mother Teresa once watched her treat someone with leprosy and told her that "you couldn't pay me a million dollars to touch that person." To which she responded while touching that person, "me either." She wasn't afraid to do what was right and show kindness and compassion where it was desperately needed.

So many women have paved the way to allow us to have equal rights and for freedom. There are too many to talk about in my allotted space.

I pray, as a woman, that I can incorporate a little of Queen Elizabeth II and have the dedication to serve, the courage and determination of Tubman, the compassion of a beloved saint and all the other enduring qualities so many great women have already laid out.

I am a woman, and I am proud of it. I do not have to prove anything to anybody or anyone. I'm fine that I can't change the oil in my car. If another woman can, then good for her. To me it is not a competition, but the right to choose.

God made us all and created us to be unique, and I'm glad He did.

Susan Amundson is news/features editor of The Columbian-Progress.

samundson@columbianprogress.com.