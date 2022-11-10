November is lung cancer awareness month, a topic important to me because my mother died of lung cancer despite the fact that she never smoked and hated to be around cigarette smoke.

The only time she was around it was when she was with my brother, who smoked like a freight train. My mother loved him with all of her heart and because he was needy and troubled, she did what she could to help him, including helping him out in his office and his home where he smoked.

In the United States, about 10% to 20% of lung cancers, or 20,000 to 40,000 each year, happen in people who never smoked or smoked fewer than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Research shows secondhand smoke contributes to more than 7,300 of these, as well as more than 33,000 deaths from heart disease each year.

Between 1964 and 2014, 2.5 million people died from exposure to secondhand smoke, according to a report from the U.S. Surgeon General.

I had never heard of thirdhand smoke until I started looking at information for this article. Apparently, thirdhand smoke occurs when residue from tobacco sticks to surfaces and lingers for weeks or months and can re-enter the air.

While this thirdhand smoke is something I detest, my coworkers will tell you I love to go out when they take a smoke break (if it is not cold) and get a hit off of their cigarettes. It calms me right down like a drink of Tennessee Whiskey. I could easily be a smoker. I almost bought a pack of Newports today.

But, I couldn't bring myself to do it.

I watched my wonderful, healthy, active mother start wheezing in March 2007. I watched her have part of her lung removed in April 2007. I watched her go through chemotherapy for months until she decided she had had enough and wanted to go to Alaska one more time with her best friend, Dot Dazet.

My mother loved Celine Dion. We got tickets to her concert in Birmingham, Ala. for Jan. 15, 2009 in hopes she would be able to attend.

She did go to Alaska, and I am glad she did. When she returned, I watched her steadily decline. I watched her not want to eat anything but pickled beets and Red Lobster's "Ultimate Feast." Then I watched her not be able to eat or move.

At 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2008, God woke me up, and I took my mother's hand as she took her last breath exactly one year before I got to see Celine Dion without her.

I lost my best friend that day to a horrible illness that she did not ask for.

Please remember your loved ones when you choose to smoke indoors. If you smoke, it is your informed choice. People who care about you, especially children, do not have that choice. I do not want any of you to watch what I did.

Beth Riles is a staff writer for The Columbian-Progress. She may be reached at (601) 736-2611 or eriles@columbianprogress.com.