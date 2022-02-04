I woke up to the sound of what I thought was a dog being killed in the woods. I, being the animal lover I am, ran out in my gown to rescue it. I never found it. The next day, I told my cousin about this and was told laughingly, "That was a coyote!"

I am a city girl, born and raised in Jackson. I attended Arizona State University and the University of Southern Mississippi, but, again, those are located in CITIES.

I was not accustomed to the quiet, the woods, country dogs, stores closing at 6 p.m., septic tanks and not being able to go wherever I wanted at 2 a.m.

In 2016, I was managing Wild Birds Unlimited in Jackson, after leaving teaching to care for my father who had Alzheimer's. I had 22 years in the Public Employees Retirement System of Mississippi, and I loved the job at Wild Birds Unlimited but needed at least three more years to retire.

I inherited land from my father along Mississippi 44 and decided to take a giant leap into the country. I applied for every state job within driving distance of that land. I got a job and moved into a small pull behind camper in the middle of nowhere. That did not last long. If you have ever lived in a small pull behind camper, you know why. I bought a double wide trailer, but it rained gushers those first weeks of August. I had to live at the Magnolia Inn temporarily because I could not get to my home. You see, it is not on a road. It is way down a drive that had not been used much since my father was young. Once it dried out and I could get back there, I moved in with no cable, no internet and no septic tank. I did not know what a septic tank was, nor how expensive they were. I did not understand that I would get no internet there. I lived that way for over a year. Thank God we figured things out.

My job offer came from Marion County Child Protection Services. I had no idea what I would be doing, and had never dealt with that agency. I ended up spending four years with CPS and met many wonderful people- coworkers, children, parents, foster parents, judges, local officials and more. It could be so rewarding to see positive outcomes for the children and families.

It could also be stressful, make you want to pull your hair out and make you want to quit. I lost 40 pounds my first four months as a child protection worker. I even had CPS called on me. I have no children, but I still had to allow Lamar County CPS to inspect my home. It helped me have empathy and understanding for those I had to investigate.

I left CPS when I got my state retirement and went to work for Pine Belt Mental Healthcare in Marion County as a community support specialist/house manager aka Mama Beth. I learned that people with serious mental health issues are some of the most wonderful, loving and resilient people on earth. I also learned that most people are fearful of what they do not understand. It was difficult for me to decide to leave and take a position as a writer for The Columbia-Progress.

At this point, it may appear I have no life outside of my jobs. That is mostly correct. My parents and my two brothers are deceased. I do have three sons: Ghost, my American pit bull terrier, and Sunny and Shine, my bassett hound/unknown hound mix twins.

I love to paint. I have taken classes at Artwistic Revolution. I am a volunteer at Worthy Stables, a non-profit therapeutic equestrian center in Petal. I am a member of Fitness Depot. Yes, I am-You just never see me. I attended the initial Yoga Glo Dance Party at Higher Good Healing, and I hope to attend again once I can move without hurting. I also drive transport for many animal rescue groups.

I love to travel and will head to the Amazon for 11 days in June on an Educational First tour. Yes, I am going alone with a group. I'm not scared, but I must do more yoga and fitness, or I will not make it out alive.

I am excited for the opportunity to serve the Marion County area as a writer for The Columbian-Progress. I am learning a new role and hope to make the community proud. -

Elizabeth “Beth” Riles is a staff writer for The Columbian-Progress. She may be reached at (601) 736-2611 or eriles@columbianprogress.com.