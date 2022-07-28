There was a big social media uproar on July 21 when the Mississippi Department of Education updated a 1990 policy that conflicted with the state's 2011 enhanced conceal carry law.

Many thought this was an immediate open door for school staff to be able to be armed on school grounds. It was not.

What it did was open the door for school districts to be able to amend their own policies to allow individuals to carry a firearm on school grounds by updating a policy that prevented that from happening.

At this time, each individual district's policy supersedes the state enhanced conceal carry law.

I have listened to many people from all fields express their thoughts on the matter. All of these have relevance, but they also all come from different perspectives. Those perspectives include law enforcement, parents, educators, school administrators, elected officials and regular citizens on the streets (and on social media).

Unless guidelines are written that apply to the entire state, school districts will be able to decide individually how they want to deal with the issue, who will be allowed or approved to carry a weapon, who will decide who can carry a weapon and what training or background checks will be required to allow those individuals to carry a weapon.

It's easy to say that school staff should be armed. It sounds logical on the surface, but there are so many factors at work that have nothing to do with logic.

In general, teachers do not have a law enforcement background or viewpoint. Most teachers go into the profession to care for, teach and nurture students. They do not go into their classrooms with the thought that they would have to possibly kill a student or a former student.

As a former teacher myself, I would like to think I would do what I had to do at the time to protect the lives of my students and coworkers. I am not sure how that would work if it came down to having to kill someone that meant something to me, someone who was also my student.

A teacher whose heart is in their job cares deeply for their students, all of them.

I have former students who are now in prison for murder. I even have a former student who murdered another student and burned his body in a house to hide the deed. When I think of those students, I do not see murderers. I see one student who was always an issue in class who never wanted to do any work. I see another student who I never would have expected to do what he did.

I have lost more students that I taught in my 22 years to death and incarceration for life than I have lost from my own graduating class from Callaway High School.

I don't know what I would do in that spur of the moment situation, even with proper training and even with a life or death situation.

My background is in education, child protection and mental health.

It is not unreasonable to have some armed staff in schools. Those staff members should be willing and not forced. It should never be a requirement for a school staff member to be armed.

The staff members should also be vetted by rigorous (my all-time least favorite word) mental health screenings that are even more extensive than law enforcement is required to undergo. The community should be assured that the mental health screenings are done with diligence and not just for a signature on a paper or a payday for a contracted entity.

Of course, they should have an enhanced concealed carry permit, but there should be more training required. I have an enhanced concealed carry permit. I can shoot a gun. I can hit a big target that is stationary with nobody moving around it. That is different from a situation with terrified students and staff all around and a shooter who is most likely moving and familiar.

Another factor is stress in the classroom. Between issues with discipline and trying to do the job they trained for, teachers are under constant stress in the classroom. There was never a level of tired for me like a "teacher tired." Emotions can cause situations in a classroom to escalate before things can be thought through and before actions can be undone.

I hope the Mississippi Department of Education and school districts will take so many factors into consideration before making these decisions. It could end up being a matter of life and death.

Beth Riles is a staff writer for The Columbian-Progress. She may be reached at (601) 736-2611 or eriles@columbianprogress.com.