It’s been interesting to read and hear about so many Joe Biden supporters who now appear to be expressing “voter’s remorse” and regretting their decision at the polls last November. In hindsight, I believe a lot of people have started to realize that Biden’s unsound decision making, combined with his bizarre behavior, is definitely not in the best interest of our country.

As we approach about 239 days since he took office, Biden’s position and subsequent decisions on several matters have raised a lot of eyebrows, and left many on each side of the aisle scratching their heads in bewilderment.

According to poll reports last week, Biden’s approval rating has dropped to an all-time low, with a national average of only 43% who approve of the job he’s doing. The sharpest decline in his rating was between May and September, when it plummeted from 53% to 43%.

One of Biden’s most recent faux pas to draw fire was the military pull-out from Afghanistan. Even after the substantial loss of life, including 13 U.S. military personnel and hundreds of Afghan allies last month, Biden had the audacity to publicly declare the operation a success by saying, “Mission accomplished.”

After his perpetual criticism and defiance, and his ultimate reversal or cancellation of many policies established during the Trump administration, Biden suddenly flipped around his rhetoric and blamed Trump for his decision to exit Afghanistan. He said he didn’t have a choice because he had to fulfill Trump’s promise to the country to bring all the troops home. Wait...what?

The lack of strategic orchestration was made even more evident by the fact that military forces were extracted before securing the safe exit of others including American contractors, political officials, dignitaries and individual ally refugees.

This also annihilated 20 years worth of relationships developed with coalition forces in that region, and left brutal terrorist groups like the Taliban, al Qaeda, ISIS-K and Haqqanis, with the ability to spread their intimidation and false propaganda that claims they forced America to retreat. This creates a legitimate concern that it could embolden other terrorists and fuel additional future 9/11-type attacks.

Most of these groups still have the exact same leaders who were in charge on Sept. 11, 2001, yet Biden is trying to convince the world that this gives the Taliban more reason to be better as they seek international legitimacy for their new government. There doesn’t currently seem to be much U.S. support for that notion.

Evacuating Bagram Air Base in the middle-of-the-night, just to allow Biden to meet his self-imposed deadline, was another factor in the poorly-planned debacle that abandoned Americans and allies. It also resulted in the abandonment of a U.S. state-of-the-art arsenal that consisted of thousands of armored vehicles and dozens of aircraft seized from the Afghan army, as well as seven new helicopters just delivered in July.

It’ll be interesting to find out the price tag on that arsenal and all of the intelligence, base installation, heavy equipment, materials and inventory that was just abandoned overnight after 20 years. What’s likely to cost us even more dearly is when the Taliban starts using our own weaponry against us or our allies that were left behind. It’s bound to hurt worse to get shot with your own gun!

A mass exodus of some 120,000 Afghan refugees, who fled during the evacuation through the Kabul airport, were allowed last week to enter the U.S. by the Biden administration, without being properly vetted. They were reportedly processed through a network of “resettlement organizations,” and many were sent to military bases in Wisconsin for temporary housing, while others have been sent to New Jersey, a state that offers “safe harbor” sanctuary protection for refugees.

State and local officials in Wisconsin, including Rep. Tom Tiffany, have raised concerns about the potential health and financial impacts from the sudden influx of refugees, none of whom have undergone the proper vetting procedures.

A process that normally takes from a few months or even years to conduct has been bypassed in order to hastily fast-track these refugees in just a few days or even hours. This is a great example of how mistakes are made, corruption can run rampant, and undesirable individuals can slip through the cracks and just show up overnight somewhere, with no way for local citizens or law enforcement to be certain who they are, whether they’re dangerous or possibly have contagious medical issues, etc.

We have immigration systems and procedures setup for a reason, so what’s wrong with following them? It just seems very irresponsible for our ultra-left government to side-step and ignore them. We can be loving, caring and supportive people, and still be cautious and concerned for ourselves at the same time.

Keep in mind, since they’ve decided to use military bases to facilitate operations of this magnitude, there’s no guarantee that Mississippi bases won’t be designated to assist at some point. Considering the size and capabilities of Camp Shelby (about 45 miles away), as well as Keesler AFB and Gulfport Naval CBC (about 90 miles away), these assets could make our area an attractive option for these resettlement programs.

Whether his questionable actions are intentionally designed to fit within some warped agenda, or simply the result of Biden’s growing incompetence, most will agree they clearly meet the definition of sheer stupidity.

There’s no doubt, in my opinion, that Biden is incapable of continuing to fulfill the duties of office – but the scariest part is the back-up plan for what would happen next. According to our Constitution, the replacement options would be limited to V.P. Kamala Harris, followed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – both of whom would likely be as bad or even more devastating to our country’s welfare. All three of them combined generate the confidence level of having Larry, Moe and Curly in charge.

By the 2024 election, there’s no telling who will be running for office – but in all reality, I don’t anticipate seeing Trump or Biden on the ballot because of all the variables over the next three years. I'd even settle for a better selection of qualified and responsible candidates (and less cray-cray) than we’ve been stuck with in the past few elections.

It’s not that I’m a die-hard fan of Trump – I’m not. It’s just that the 2020 presidential election left voters with such a limited selection in choosing who should run the country, it was a challenge trying to navigate between the lesser of two evils, but I still contend that Trump was the more qualified candidate. Even though it doesn’t help fix Biden’s damage, it sometimes just feels good to say, “I told you so.”