As of Nov. 4, Joe Biden has occupied the office of president for only 288 days — yet he has created more controversy and, quite possibly more damage, than the United States can recover from. The question by many, which now even extends into his own party, is can America survive another 36 months of this.

It’s one thing to have to accept a major change that you disagree with, whether it’s a work policy, a tax regulation, or even a sports rule — but we’ve all had to do it. You dispute it, you argue, you gripe, you complain and you pout for awhile — but then you get over it, you adapt and you move on.

I think many American’s have done that since the November 2020 election — just living on sheer hope that somehow, someway things are going to get better. After all, it didn’t seem like they could possibly get much worse...any yet, here we are.

It’s really very simple to measure. Just get a sheet of paper, draw 2 columns for pro’s and con’s, and see how many pro’s you can legitimately find that he has done to improve America, either domestically or abroad. Then, tabulate his performance, behavior, embarrassments, and all of his executive actions since Jan. 20, 2021, and see how long before you run out of space and need another sheet of paper.

Day after day after day, it has become commonplace to wake up and see what else Biden’s administration has done to lessen the integrity and increase the ridicule of the U.S. government and the American people.

When I first learned about his colossally stupid, tragic and deadly decision to pull-out of Afghanistan in the middle of the night, leaving thousands of trusting ally souls behind, as well as millions of dollars in valuable military weaponry, aircraft, heavy equipment and intelligence, I just couldn’t imagine any president of the United States ever doing that.

Now, to consider his latest proposal of actually paying $450,000 to every single illegal immigrant because, in his administration’s opinion, they have somehow been mistreated by being separated or disconnected from their families, is utterly repugnant.

What about our own American military personnel who have to be separated and disconnected from their families for months or years at a time? When can they expect to receive their $450,000 each? Does the Biden White House go by some other definition or version of separated or disconnected?

I realize that everything has to change. Good or bad, up or down, nothing can remain exactly the same or it will become stagnant and die. But think about all the changes America has experienced in the past 288 days.

Pre-Biden, our gas prices remained relatively low for many months (even occasionally dipping below $2.00/gallon). Post-Biden, the price jumped fairly quickly to about $2.89/gallon, where it held steady for several months until last week (around Oct. 25). It has since exceeded the $3.00/gallon mark, with the current local average about $3.14/gallon.

Elections have never been under as much public scrutiny as today. Many citizens have opted out of participating in elections because of the common perception of voter fraud and “ballot harvesting.” The major push recently to implement more mail-in voting is considered by some to further taint the integrity of elections by creating another formula that promotes voter fraud. You can thank the far-left for that.

As far as the Covid pandemic, the CDC has officially redefined the term “vaccine” as “preventative injections,” yet Biden’s administration is fighting tooth and nail to force every person of legal-age in the country to get the “jab” or forfeit their job, career, health and social benefits, etc.

Why is that? It’s like everything else that’s just not honest or legal or right — follow the money. Why is there so much pressure to make everyone get injected with something with such little research or testing or proven benefits.

Biden reportedly distrusted getting the shots, but suddenly started imposing a mandate to leverage nationwide injections.

As if that wasn’t enough, now Biden and Nancy Pelosi want to pilfer through everyone’s personal finances. The government currently monitors financial transactions that exceed $10,000, but measures are underway to reduce that limit to $600.

The new law would subject every individual who has more than $600 move through their account within a year, to a government review and potentially trigger an audit into all activity related to anyone’s account at any given time. Wait...what?

Biden refuses to take any questions at his press conferences. In the history of the presidency, what other president has ever done that?

What other president has ever been unable to address the nation without having an ear-pod feeding him a script to say, or having a personal handler to yank him behind the curtain when he veers off into an irrational tirade about something totally irrelevant to the topic.

It’s no wonder that he continues to be shrouded in doubt and as of this week, national polls indicate that 71% of Americans believe Biden is failing at his job as president.

Also – historically, has there ever been a vice-president who has made fewer public appearances than Kamala Harris? She has been virtually invisible and rarely heard from since taking office. How many times has she actually spoken in public? Why so few, and where has she been?

The delays we’re experiencing in infrastructure, logistics and supply chain issues are unprecedented and ultimately lethal for our economy — yet, instead of doing something to fix it, our current government prefers to check our bank accounts if we exceed $600.

The definition of insanity: “To continue doing the same things over and over again, but expecting a different outcome.” Can we really survive this as a nation for three more years?