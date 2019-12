“So it was, that while they were there, the days were completed for her to be delivered, and she brought forth her firstborn Son, and wrapped Him in swaddling cloths, and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.” Luke 2:6-7 (NKJV)

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://columbianprogress.com/columbian-progress-0