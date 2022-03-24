The Newton County Sheriff’s Department has made a third arrest in the murders of 26-year-old Breanna Strickland Stokes of Union and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Goolsby of Sebastopol.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed the arrest of Tanya Gatewood. She was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. According to Newton County Justice Court, her bond was set at $75,000 during an initial appearance today.

Pennington said she is mother of Austin George Harrell, 27, who was arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in both Newton and Neshoba counties. Pennington said he could not comment at this time on the specifics of what role Gatewood played in the crime at this time.

Shaunna Reynolds, 31, was also arrested and charged with murder in both counties.

All of the charges are related to the murders of Stokes and Goolsby. According to previous statements from the Newton and Neshoba county sheriff’s departments, Goolsby was killed in Newton County while Stokes was killed in Neshoba County.

After the murders occurred, the bodies were dumped at a site near Mac Road and McDill Road west of Conehatta on March 3.

Pennington said the investigation is continuing in the case, and additional arrests could be possible.