The Marion County Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens throughout the county to be vigilant about making sure their cars are locked throughout the holiday season following a string of vehicle break-ins Tuesday night.

Although not all of the cars that were broken into had items missing, the majority of the eight vehicle owners reported either money, credit cards, firearms or other items stolen.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., the department responded to four vehicles in Kokomo that were broken into on C&S Road. Shortly after those, there was a call from Armstrong Road where firearms were stolen from a vehicle. Then on Dykes Cut Off, which is directly across from C&S Road, a call came in about another burglary.

“We’re unsure if they are all related at this point,” Chief Deputy Jamie Singley said.

Cpt. Pete Williams said there’s always an uptick in break-ins around the holidays and that these thieves are looking for an easy in and out.

“These are crimes of opportunity,” he said. “They’re looking for unlocked vehicles, so we strongly suggest people take their valuables inside or at least hide them in their vehicle so they’re not sitting out in plain view.”

Singley added it’s not just auto burglaries that increase this time of year. He said there’s also an increase of home and commercial break-ins.

“People need to be cautious of even putting empty boxes by the roadway because you’re letting them know what’s going on. Rip them, bag them, burn them, do something. Don’t just display that you got a brand new 70-inch TV for Christmas. That’s like an open invitation,” he said.

Singley said if anyone has any information on the burglaries, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (601 736-5051.

“We’re working a couple of leads on the case, but we do not have a suspect in custody as of yet,” Williams said.