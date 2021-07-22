Below is a press release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol:

Major Haynes will manage several key divisions within the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Commissioner Sean Tindell has announced the appointment of Major Charles Haynes to Coordinator of Officer-Involved Shootings, the Criminal Information Center, and the Digital Forensics Unit.

Major Haynes most recently served as the Deputy Commissioner of External Affairs for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, overseeing the Legislative Affairs and Governmental Affairs Divisions.

He previously served as Governmental Affairs Director. He has 17 years of law enforcement experience, having served in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s Special Operations Unit, on the Mississippi Joint Terrorism Task Force as an Officer, as a Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper and SWAT member, and as a Police Officer with the Brandon Police Department.

Major Haynes holds a Master of Science in Leadership degree and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management degree from Belhaven University. He is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Mississippi Regional Command College, the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy (Class 276), Mississippi Highway Patrol Cadet Class 57, and the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy.