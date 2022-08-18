The Columbia Food and Music Festival is slated for Sept. 3 in Downtown Columbia and is being presented by Main Street Columbia in conjunction with the Marion County Development Partnership, the Columbia Gearheads, Backroads and Burgers and Goin’ Crazy Studios.

Food trucks and musical acts from throughout the southeast will be on hand from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Starting at 5 p.m., Main Street will be filled with cars and trucks from every generation.

A few of the musical acts set to showcase their talents during the Labor Day weekend festival are Adam Purvis, Clint Rayborn and his band Sick in the Summer, Parker McPhail and Jerad Bridges. Country, rock, gospel and more will be played throughout the downtown area.

A familiar face that has gained quite a bit of popularity during Experience Columbia’s Christmas events is Jonathan Beard and Crooked Letter Kitchen from Pelahatchie. Beard and his crew are known for their Cheesy Pig and Bayou Classic burgers. Other food trucks include Cline Kettle Corn, C&K Food Services, JoJo’s Italian Ice, Street Dough, Greek Gal’s and more!

“After a couple of years of bad weather during Freedom Fest, we decided to go in a different direction and decided on a food and music festival. We plan on this being an annual event that grows every year and becomes one that people from across the south come to attend,” Main Street Columbia Director Nik Ingram said, “Freedom Fest regularly brought in between 7,500 and 10,000, so we expect the same from the Columbia Food and Music Fest.”

There is still time to become a participant in this year’s festival by joining the cruise-in, performing as a musical act or cooking up some grub with a food truck. Reach out to those listed below for more information.

Main Street Columbia: Nik Ingram: nik@relevantdesign.cc

Marion County Development Partnership: lwatts@mcdp.info

Backroads and Burgers: (Food Trucks) Brandi Perry and Dori Lowe: info@backroadsandburgers.com

Goin’ Crazy Studios: (Musical Acts) Jeremy Bourgeois and Moses Anderson: goincrazystudios@gmail.com

Columbia Gearheads: https://www.facebook.com/groups/393678930964561