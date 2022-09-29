Driving down Church Street in Columbia can give people a special reason to smile and cause them to think, "Did I just see what I saw?"

When heading east on Church Street towards Marion General Hospital, drivers can catch a glimpse of a beautiful treehouse. But it isn't a treehouse suspended in the air for children to play in but rather nestled into the trunk of a tree at ground level.

The Church Street Fairy House was created by Summer Loftin for her mother, Tina Crawley, in 2019 after Loftin caught a glimpse of a large mushroom blooming in the hollow of an old tree in Crawley's yard.

Loftin, who lives in Atlanta, was at her mother's home often then because Crawley was caring for her sick sister and Crawley had broken her own arm. A successful personal shopper who is very creative, Loftin looked closer at the hollow and wondered what they could do with that spot.

Loftin sat on the idea, and after her aunt passed, she decided to build a Southern Colonial Cottage that would be a replica of her mother's house, "the big house," at 1318 Church St. She first made a template of the hole in the side of the tree. She was going to do just sticks and twigs but said "that's not mom. Mom is fancy." If a visitor ever goes into Crawley's home, they see a truer statement has rarely been made. Crawley's home was built in 1935 and is pretty much preserved in its original state and filled with antiques and estate sale wonders.

The template was given to an antique buyer, and he created a sturdy wood structure to fit in the space in the tree. Loftin orders all parts from England so that they are all 1/12 scale, and they all must be that way.

Loftin gave the fairy house to Crawley for Christmas in 2020. Since then, lots of accessories have been added such as a mailbox, moss, sand and light poles. The fairy house began being decorated for the seasons and a Facebook page was created. Children and families have been encouraged to do photo-ops at the house and post the pictures. Crawley and Loftin said they are fine with people driving into the circular drive and parking to do pictures and plan to get a "Fairy Parking" sign. They want it to be fun and magical and to leave the idea of what the fairies, who may or may not live inside, look like up to the individual's imagination.

Originally, the fairy house was wooden and not weatherproof, and the wood began to rot. Fairy House Renovation 2.0 began being done by Spread Your Wings Construction, LLC. A permit was obtained, and a waste management dumpster arrived. There were tool boxes and power tools on the property. All of the items were bought to scale for the house. Construction lasted from Aug. 29 to Sept. 8 when the City of Columbia Waste Management team of Willie Coleman and Kevin Scarborough came and picked up the dumpster.

The fairy house is now made of hard plastic and each shingle is individually painted with a rubberized material. Loftin said she learned she had to paint the shingles before putting them on the house or it loses its definition. The house now has double pained windows. The red front door is identical to Crawley's, down to the brass bottom plate and the doorknocker. It even has 3-D printed ferns and a security camera installed. They have even filled the hole with foam to prevent critters from moving in on the fairies, as well as added a brick walkway with stones and a flag.

Loftin said they have been helping out the fairies so they will have a great place to live. Crawley continues to sprinkle fairy dust and change the seasons as Loftin sends her things that match her own house.

The fairy house was even the inspiration for one teacher's classroom door at Columbia Primary School. The school's theme is "I love Columbia."

"The fairy house is a creative little part of Columbia, and it's been fun to see how many of the students actually recognize it and know where it is," teacher Dawn Solomon said. "I love driving by on my way home from work and seeing how it is decorated for each holiday that comes around. Sometimes it's just the little things in life that make one smile."

The family wants to evoke creativity such as Solomon's.

"Mom can see all of this from her kitchen window. She gets to see people stopping and getting out of their cars to look at the little house. We want people to share photos. We want happiness," Loftin said. "It was my goal to take a blemish and make it beautiful."

And that’s exactly what she did.