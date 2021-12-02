Keith and Kathy Stuckey of Columbia know all about miracles. They have witnessed them too many times, both as members of the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, and in their own lives. But none have been greater than the miracles they experienced together the last couple of years.

Keith still goes to physical therapy to this day and he does tire more easily, but the fact that he is still here and getting better each day shows how miracles work. Keith admits he doesn’t completely remember what happened when it all changed, but from what he does recall, he knows he was in a bad way.

On Sept. 9, 2019, Keith, who served as a member on the Marion County School Board, was at a school board meeting. At the meeting, there were times when Keith appeared confused and stumbled on his words. Those who noticed it probably thought he was just not feeling well. It was not until the next day that things took a scary turn for the worst.

Keith was doing a plumbing job north of Bassfield when he became very ill. Kathy said she could tell Keith was not feeling well that morning and offered to go with him on the job, but he told Kathy to stay and prepare for their church’s luncheon and he would meet her there.

Kathy said Keith normally calls her when he is on a job about every 60 to 90 minutes. When three hours had passed and she had not heard from him, she called him.

It was a hot day and Keith and another worker were in the process of digging a hole in the ground for a new septic tank. The man working with Keith told him he did not need to be digging that hole and told Keith to take it easy. He was off to get some help to finish the process.

“I stuck my shovel in the ground and said I’m going to back to the truck because it was hot,” Keith said.

Keith had begun vomiting and said he had never felt so bad in his entire life. He just sat in his truck with the air conditioner running. He knew he needed some help, so he grabbed his phone to call his wife. He held the phone in his hand, but he had completely forgotten how to use it.

“I said, ‘God, it’s me and you now. You are going to have to help me because I don’t know how to use this phone,’” Keith said.

Within two minutes of praying, Kathy called him, but Keith couldn’t figure out how to answer the call. Eventually, he was able to answer the phone and told her she needed to come to get him. She asked him if he thought he needed to go to the emergency room; he told her probably so.

Kathy asked him where he was and all Keith could tell her was he was on Williamsburg Road, but he could not provide any more information. Thankfully, the Stuckeys both had an app on their phones that allowed them to see exactly where each one was located. Kathy had a neighbor who drove her, and she followed the app until they were able to find him.

When Kathy and the neighbor arrived, Keith was slumped over the steering wheel. He had gotten sick again and was now unresponsive. She tried moving him and he opened his eyes long enough for Kathy to see them roll. She knew he had a stroke or a heart attack and that he was very sick. The neighbor drove Keith’s truck home, and Kathy took Keith to the hospital. Because he was unresponsive but breathing, she took him to Merit Wesley because that was the closest hospital.

Unfortunately, because his symptoms were not typical of a stroke, it was four days before he was diagnosed with having one. He had no paralysis or slurred speech and neither side was affected. On the fourth day, they discovered a blood clot on the cerebellum portion of his brain. While being treated for the blood clot, on day seven, he had another stroke, this time with a brain bleed on the right side of the cerebellum.

“The bleed is what caused the most damage,” Kathy said.

On Sept. 17, he was flown to Merit-Health Central, formerly known as the old Hinds General Hospital in South Jackson. Kathy said Keith had no recollection of the next few weeks. He stayed there for 14 days, all of which was in the Intensive Care Unit, and nine of those days he was on a ventilator. While he does not remember this time, Kathy said he was conscious and able to communicate by squeezing her hand.

Before arriving there, Keith was already strapped and ready to be airlifted to Jackson when Kathy had the heart-wrenching question asked of her that should anything happen to him in transit, did she want him resuscitated? All the years working with Tri-Community could not have prepared her for the question. She was shocked and, at first, could not answer. But eventually, she was able to tell them yes. It hit her that the medical personnel did not believe Keith was going to make it to Jackson.

“Makes it real when it’s your own family,” Kathy said.

He was more dead than alive when he left Hattiesburg, Kathy said. His brother, Dewayne Stuckey, drove up to Jackson and was the first one to get to the hospital after Keith arrived. Dewayne had his radio he uses with Tri-Community with him and was able to keep up with how Keith was doing on the flight. He informed Kathy that when Keith landed, he was stable but in critical condition.

At some point during the flight, or right after he landed, the doctors believed he had a third stroke.

The first night there, he had surgery to insert a drain tube in his brain stem to keep it from rupturing. However, the drain tube was not draining the fluid fast enough, plus the risk was higher for an infection because the drain was an open wound. The tube was replaced with a shunt, which Kathy said was a game-changer.

After 14 more days, he was transferred to Select Specialty Hospital, a critical care hospital. While there, Kathy was kneeling beside Keith’s bed praying when she said the Lord told her that an altar call was needed. She called everyone she knew that attended church and requested a special altar call, not only in Keith's name but for everyone who was sick.

“The doctors and medical intervention brought him back, but the power of the prayers changes things. When you flood the throne of God on someone’s behalf, God hears,” Kathy said.

During all of this, they had to shave one side of Keith’s head, and Kathy decided to shave the other side so it would all look the same. She said that it was two months later before she had the heart to tell him. She finally told him about it and gave him a mirror to see. His response was “remind me never to go bald-headed” jokingly.

“It was rough back then,” Keith said.

From the Specialty Select Hospital, he was able to be transferred to a swing bed at Marion General Hospital. From the moment the ambulance arrived in Marion County, Keith was treated with a hero’s welcome. First, Tri-Community met them at the county line and provided an escort into town where the Columbia Fire Department was waiting to join in. Keith asked Kathy what all the sirens were for and she told him. The reception overwhelmed Keith and made him cry happy tears.

He finally made it home on Nov. 30, 2019. A home health nurse would come to visit with him, and he spent nearly a year in a hospital bed in his home while he continued to recuperate. During that first year, he had to learn to walk again, first using a walker, then a cane and then unassisted.

Depression from all of the events set in, and sometimes, Kathy said, he would not want to climb out of bed. She had to fight with him, reminding him that she fought hard to keep him alive so he had to carry on. She told him it was time to get out of the house. He said they were going to go to church that week, and he began to get out of the house.

Kathy said they would not have made it through everything without the help of friends and family. Because where they were in South Jackson, the security guards recommended not to go outside without a security escort. But Kathy has a cousin who lives in the Byram area who helped her with her laundry when there wasn’t anyplace close by that was safe.

She received the same blessing when they were transferred to Select Specialty, this time by Columbia native, Virginia Carlton, a Miss. Appellate Judge. Carlton opened her home to Kathy to allow her to do laundry and rest while Keith was in the hospital there.

While Keith may not be at 100% yet, he is working his way there. As he has gotten stronger, he has been getting more active, including going back and volunteering with Tri-Community. He and Kathy can both drive a firetruck, so they can get a truck to the scene and Keith can work the pumps while the other firemen do what they need to do to respond to a call. His days are better for him when he can rest some every afternoon.

“I used to say after I retired that by law I have to take a nap after dinner. Now I really do have to take a nap after dinner,” Stuckey said while sitting at his dining room table on Nov. 23.

Kathy knows he is a miracle. After everything he has been through, she’s grateful to have him here.

“He’s here because of praying people of Marion County and their friends. It was overwhelming in how God worked in every situation,” she said. “He is a miracle. He is truly a miracle. That God has put him here for a reason, he has a big testimony to tell.”

Keith credits God and his wife for still being here. He gives them all the credit. Both Keith and Kathy said everything they have gone through clearly showed them the meaning of two people becoming one. They had to become one in order to get through it.

“Faith in God and having that relationship with Him, as well as my wife, are what kept me here. I could not have made it without them,” Keith said.