Whether you love it, hate it, or simply don't care either way -- daylight saving time ends this weekend, so be sure to set your clocks BACK one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Although time officially changes at 2 a.m. Sunday, the vast majority opt to simply make the adjustment at bedtime so it's correct the next morning.

It's one of those weird things that most people are aware of, most of the country participates in it, but many don't really understand it and/or get confused about when to adjust the clock forward or backward an hour. It's easy to get it right by remembering the old saying, "Spring-ahead and fall-back."

Many people tend to prefer the springtime adjustment, which allows an extra hour of daylight at the end of the workday. But losing that hour of sleep at the start of DST is not very popular. The trade-off, however, is even though the fall time adjustment allows an extra hour of sleep, it's generally much darker at the end of the workday.

Mississippi is among the 48 states that continue to endure the time change twice ritual every year, with only Arizona and Hawaii opting out of participating. However, there is a growing number of other states considering doing the same, and at least 19 states that have passed legislation or resolutions in support of only springing forward, which would essentially equate to year-round DST.

Indiana, which had two time zones within the state, used to have some counties that adjusted their clocks in the fall and spring and some counties did not. Because those time zone variables were very hard to keep track of, a bill was passed in 2005 to unify the practice throughout the state, so Indiana began observing DST in 2006.

Although daylight saving time has been practiced for many years, it hasn't been around forever. There have also been several modifications to the specifics over the past few decades, including extending the duration of DST from October into November about 15 years ago.

Just having that extra hour of daylight created a major financial windfall by driving more sales for many businesses and industries, including candy (Halloween treats), gardening, barbecue, sports, etc. Some industries reported the extension was worth between $100 million and $200 million in additional sales.

The U.S. Department of Transportation oversees daylight saving time, which is a federal mandate under the Uniform Time Act of 1966, that was created with the implied intent to help reduce energy, prevent traffic accidents and reduce crime.

Historians have reported finding documentation that Benjamin Franklin, in the late 1700s, was a major supporter of daylight saving time, noting that he produced calculations showing that residents could save millions of pounds of candle wax every year if they woke up early in the morning and went to bed early at night. There were, of course, critics that denied his theory.