Mayor Justin McKenzie provided an update Monday of the SportsPlex that is being constructed on RA Johnson Drive. The goal is to have Phase I ready by the Spring of 2023.

Currently, RA Johnson Drive is closed to allow for the dirt work to be completed. The retention pond on the south side of the road is being expanded both lengthwise and depthwise. The dirt and sand removed from the pond are being transported across the street and will provide the dirt needed to build up the fields. By using the dirt from there, it will save the city thousands of dollars.

"When we get this thing (retention pond) dug out and shaped back up to function as it should, this will be a huge asset to the city. We believe this will lessen the impact of flooding for businesses along Eagle Day Avenue," he said.

Once the dirt work is completed, RA Johnson will reopen again as a thoroughfare to be used.

The attention to the pond not only will provide the dirt, but in cleaning the area and removing the sediments and plant growth from underneath the water, it will allow the pond to be more functional to serve its purpose as a retention pond. There will be two new pipes installed to help allow the water to slowly drain as needed. In addition, as part of the plans for the proposed complex, a walking trail will be constructed around it.

"Our goal is to go 135 feet in depth," McKenzie said regarding the pond.

McKenzie said the dirt work is about 85% complete. If all goes well with the weather, construction on the first part of the complex will begin, with the focus being on the baseball and softball fields first.

One of the concerns voiced when using RA Johnson Drive as a location was the property was mostly wetlands. McKenzie said the only area that is considered wetlands is less than an acre and will not be developed and/or used until the necessary permits are granted.

The preliminary plans of the ballfields have been designed to accommodate three baseball fields and three softball fields and will also provide more than 500 parking spaces. There will also be parking in the grassy area between Walter Payton Field at Columbia High School and the complex. Parking was another concern several had with having the facility at this location. There will be three entrances into the complex.

In the middle of the ballfields will be a concession stand, which will have shaded covering on both sides of the ballfields. Dirt work on the ballfields at the location will be five feet higher than before, and that is not including the topsoil.

"We are on track to have a really nice facility," he said.

McKenzie said he received a letter from Tom King, Southern Commissioner for the Mississippi Department of Transportation, stating the city is in receipt of a $311,000 grant to build two pedestrian bridges, along with sidewalks across the ditch on the west side of the ballfields.

The city also received a grant from the Mississippi Archives and History for the Water Work building to continue in the next phase of restoration of it for $270,000. The grant will provide electrical and air conditioning work as well as allow for the construction of an ADA-compliant restroom.

McKenzie said they are looking into other grants for the SportsPlex. He also said if individuals want to make contributions to the facility, they can contact him or any member of the Board of Aldermen.

Beacon Supply is doing the dirt work and adding additional culverts for extra drainage. McKenzie said he was very pleased with the work so far.

If the weather cooperates, he said they are hoping to have the dirt work done within the next couple of months, which will allow for construction bids to open in April and the actual construction of Phase I to start in May.

"We are already ahead with the dirt work. It should move pretty fast," McKenzie said.

He added it is great that the city has been able to hire local workers to do the work, and it is a blessing to have local engineers who are able to make the plans come together.

"It's good that we can use local companies. The money stays in the local economy," he said.

While the city secured a $6 million bond for the construction of the facility, repayment of the bond will come from the 3% tourism tax from food and lodging that city voters approved in 2019.

Once Phase I is completed, work will begin on the west side of the ditch to build soccer fields and a new tennis court.

"We want to build a state-of-the-art facility that is manageable for our size of the community and useable by our community," McKenzie said.