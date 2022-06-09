Justice Court Judge Brandon Rowell spoke to members of the Marion County Development Partnership Friday at their monthly Catchy Friday event.

Rowell spoke about services the Justice Court can provide to businesses in the community such as free notary services on Tuesdays and Thursdays, eviction orders which can now be delivered via text messaging and replevins, which are orders to allow someone to get their property off of another person's property or to get the return of seized property.

Rowell also told the audience that his office is there to help with anyone with drug issues who wants help.

The event was held at the Church on Main, and a breakfast of French toast, scrambled eggs and bacon was provided.

There was a full house to hear Judge Rowell, including first time members in attendance. Among the attendees were the new administrator of Marion General Hospital James Turnage, the owner of Nora Cards and Games Kris Harrison, Barrett Round of Foodacademy and Desiree Gregory, owner of Defy Med Spa.

A schedule of events for the Experience Columbia Winter Wonderland was given out by MCDP.

The next Catchy Friday will be held July 29 at 7:45 a.m. at the Church on Main.