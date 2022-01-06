Graduates of the Respiratory Care program at Pearl River Community College's Forrest County Campus received their diplomas and pins during a ceremony on Dec. 2 at the Forrest County Campus in Hattiesburg. They are, front row, from left, Katelynn Goar of Picayune, Gracie Smith of Poplarville, Nikole Vanover of Hattiesburg, Morgan Broadus of Lucedale, Morgan Morrow of Hattiesburg, Madison Martin of Columbia, Elizabeth Utley of Hattiesburg, Megan Stogner of Columbia and Jamya Herring of Columbia. Back row, Haley Lee of Poplarville, Josie Pahlman of Petal, Jordan Sistrunk of Mize, Christine Hook of Poplarville, Reba Hook of Poplarville, Kendrick Richardson of Heidelberg, Stacy Sherman of Moselle, Sasha Gonzales of Summit and Hayden Jacobs of Franklinton, La. Program Director is Lori Anderson. Instructors are Teena Mitchell and Frances Wright.