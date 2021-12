The Columbia Elementary School Paw Printz staff took a field trip to The Columbian-Progress Friday to learn about how the newspaper is run. The staff enjoyed taking pictures, making advertisements and more. From left are Patton Giliam, Kayleigh Hough, Mariah Rawls, Madison Expose, Trinity Davis, Samuel Robinson and teacher Kim Davis. Not pictured are Lamar Conerly, Max McDaniel, Parker Russell and Jada Holloway.