Columbia has more than just a football team to be proud of. Caden Creel, a 17-year old junior at Columbia High School, was recently named to the Mississippi Lions Band for the second year in a row. Last year, he earned the sixth chair; this year the top spot is all his as he was selected to play the euphonium as the first chair. Only two musicians were selected to play that instrument.

Creel said he is still in denial, and he cannot believe he made it. As it is slowly sinking in, he said he is really happy, but that there are no words to describe how he feels.

"It is one of those things that you think about it and you say, ‘No way,’" Creel said Thursday.

He credits his band director, Leslie Fortenberry, and some of the upperclassmen he witnessed play through the years for his desire to grow musically. He recalled Fortenberry playing the trumpet when he was in middle school.

"I thought, 'Man I want to play like that,’" Creel said.

He started to take playing his instrument seriously in the eighth grade and even more so in the ninth grade. Depending on his homework schedule, he sometimes practices three to four hours a day, including some before school starts. He definitely practices at least two hours a day.

All that practice has turned into something he has fallen in love with. He considers playing the euphonium a hobby now.

Creel, who plans to be a band director one day, will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to Canada this summer to compete in the International Lions Band Competition, an honor that the Mississippi band has earned top recognition for as the best band multiple times.

He will also participate in a special band camp in Natchez for the All-State Band next week. The All-State Band consists of the top two instrumentalists for each part, not to mention performances across the state this summer. For him, the camps are his favorite. He said they are a lot of fun.

"It's something you don't ever want to miss out on if you have the opportunity," he said.

Creel said he is excited to participate with musicians of that caliber. He began practicing for the audition in September, and he has even takes private lessons to become a better musician.

It is also very exciting for Fortenberry. She has worked with the CHS band for 10 years and has been the band director for the last seven years, meaning she has worked with Creel from day one.

"I'm very impressed and very happy for him. He also made the All-State Band and that is the best of the best," Fortenberry said.

She said it has been amazing to see where Creel has come from, from when he first started until now. He has grown so much in talent, according to Fortenberry.

Creel was selected and one other student has received a call back of those who auditioned from CHS.

Creel offered advice for anyone in wanting to try out, "If you want to be good at it, you have to practice."