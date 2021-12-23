Graduating on Dec. 14 from the Emergency Medical Technician program at PRCC are front row, from left, Dyjah Scott of Hattiesburg, Stephanie Thompson of Purvis and Maggie Cufr of Picayune. Second row, Alexis Bellocq of New Orleans and Shannon Abney of Ellisville. Third row, Isabella Madden of Purvis, Jasmine Billiot of Hattiesburg and Taylor Daigle of Thibodeaux, La. Fourth row, Tanner Broom of Columbia, Daychannel Odomes of Hattiesburg and Gregory “Matt” McClain of Petal. Top row, Korbin Jackson of Sumrall and John McKenzie of Columbia.