Most teenagers see their hair as an important part of who they are and wouldn't dream of shaving it all off. One student did just that last week to show his support for his friends.

Wyatt Miller, a student at Columbia High School, had his head shaved by his teacher, Amy Terrell, at school on Friday the 13th. The decision was made by Miller to honor and support two of his friends, Cooper Brady and Davis Herring, who are battling cancer.

"I did it to support my buddies who have cancer, Davis Herring and Cooper Brady," Miller said. "I was a little nervous before, but during it, it was fun. After, I knew it was for me so I didn't care how I looked. Cooper had to shave his hair off already, and it kind of started as a joke. Then I decided to actually do it."

Terrell said during a live stream of the event that she was super stoked that he chose her to do the honors during her class.

She said the class was going over a short story unit and read a piece of supporting informational text called, "Conformity," when Wyatt piped up and said, "Okay, I'm going to shave my head."

"I'm proud of him," Candice Miller, Wyatt's mom, said. "He's super smart and responsible, but what I am most proud of is his heart. He loves hard and is always willing to lend a hand. He makes me proud every day."

Candice posted during the video that she appreciated Terrell doing that for her son and for saving her money on a long overdue haircut.