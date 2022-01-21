Monday morning saw the City of Columbia's boundaries increase, as the proposed annexation was signed off by Special Chancellor William H. Singletary following the appeal period lapsing.

The process of annexation began three years ago when the Board of Aldermen voted to move forward with pursuing annexation in Aug. 2019. Singletary signed off on the judgment, and it was submitted to the court on Jan. 13, 2022, with the 10-day objection period ending Jan. 23.

With the annexation final now, the city's limits have expanded by three square miles, mainly to the west but some to the south and north as well. The west side has a natural barrier with the Pearl River. The population of the city has now increased to over 7,000 with more than 900 residents added by the annexation.

"I'm excited to see the growth of our city,” Mayor Justin McKenzie said, “I'm proud of the fact that we are going to provide quality services to the annexed area.”

As a result of the approval, the city now has five years to provide the new areas with city services. McKenzie said areas that have poor water and sewer issues will be prioritized first.

"It is our goal all of the obligations are met within our five-year period. The Board of Aldermen and I stand prepared and ready to move forward in providing the best services we possibly can," McKenzie said while sitting in his office Monday.

The city has reached a deal with the Cedar Grove and Bunker Hill Water Associations to purchase the service for the homes in that water district and provide city services instead. While an agreement has been made, they are waiting on approval from the Public Service Commission and on the merger of the two water associations.

The newly annexed areas began to receive city police patrol and fire protection on Jan. 23, according to McKenzie. Those in the newly annexed areas are eligible for debris pick-up. Residents can have one-cubic foot of debris picked up by the city a month. However, if a contractor is working on a home or property, the contractor is responsible for removing the debris.

"We are ready to start collecting the debris," he said.

Garbage collection will begin on April 1 in the new areas. Garbage cans have been ordered for the additional homes. McKenzie said those who are in the annexed area still have to pay the county for garbage collection through the end of March. The city will start billing for the services in April.

The city looked at two bids for a durapatcher asphalt machine, which will allow the city to have hot asphalt readily available, during its Jan. 18 meeting.

Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said he looks forward to meeting the newest citizens of Columbia and providing law enforcement services to the new areas.

Columbia Fire Chief Jeff McKenzie said they have already responded to at least two medical calls in the annexed area.

Not everyone is happy to see the change. Grant McArthur, one of the most vocal opponents, said Tuesday he thinks it is a mistake.

“I feel very firm that this is the wrong decision at this time,” he said.

He based his beliefs on the fact that he does not think the city can afford to take on anything new currently. He stated that he believes the administration of the city is doing the best it can, but that it was too much, too soon.

With the change, a change in taxes is on the horizon. The changes, though, will not be reflected until the new tax bills are mailed out in December.

McKenzie said City Hall stands ready to help its newest citizens with any questions or needs. The number to City Hall is (601) 736-8201, Street Superintendent's number is (601) 441-3282, Landfill number (601) 441-8029 and the Columbia Animal Rescue Center (769) 204-9339.