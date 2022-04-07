The following marriage licenses were filed in Marion County Circuit Court in April:
Marques Luzern Weary of Columbia and Shuntalya Monet Conerly of Tuscaloosa
Tanner Cole Williams of Foxworth and Sara Haley Brumfield of Foxworth
Zachary E. Rooke of Kokomo and Christan Washonda Broom of Kokomo
Dewey Von Stringer of Sandy Hook and Patricia Karen Johnson of Sandy Hook
Charles Anderson Cross of Columbia and Joanna Lashay Baughman of Columbia
Colby Charles Miller of Sandy Hook and Anna Catherine Graham of Sandy Hook
Ty Chisum Buchner of Foxworth and Breanna Marie Breland of Foxworth
Jarred Kelly Warren Stogner of Foxworth and Felicia Ann Scott of Foxworth
Nathan Tyler Stafford of Lumberton and Justine Nichole Stogner of Foxworth
Matthew Wayne Ward of Sandy Hook and Sunny Lynn Breeland of Sandy Hook
The following divorces were granted in Marion County Chancery Court in April:
Hazel Lampton Lenoir and Harold Lenoir
Ashley E. Crawford and James Thompson
Andria Yvette Robson James and Derick James
Kedrick Hooks and Alisha Leggett
Benjamin Paige and Sanquanette Paige
Cassandra B. Pittman and Corey D. Pittman -