The following marriage licenses were filed in Marion County Circuit Court in April:

Marques Luzern Weary of Columbia and Shuntalya Monet Conerly of Tuscaloosa

Tanner Cole Williams of Foxworth and Sara Haley Brumfield of Foxworth

Zachary E. Rooke of Kokomo and Christan Washonda Broom of Kokomo

Dewey Von Stringer of Sandy Hook and Patricia Karen Johnson of Sandy Hook

Charles Anderson Cross of Columbia and Joanna Lashay Baughman of Columbia

Colby Charles Miller of Sandy Hook and Anna Catherine Graham of Sandy Hook

Ty Chisum Buchner of Foxworth and Breanna Marie Breland of Foxworth

Jarred Kelly Warren Stogner of Foxworth and Felicia Ann Scott of Foxworth

Nathan Tyler Stafford of Lumberton and Justine Nichole Stogner of Foxworth

Matthew Wayne Ward of Sandy Hook and Sunny Lynn Breeland of Sandy Hook

The following divorces were granted in Marion County Chancery Court in April:

Hazel Lampton Lenoir and Harold Lenoir

Ashley E. Crawford and James Thompson

Andria Yvette Robson James and Derick James

Kedrick Hooks and Alisha Leggett

Benjamin Paige and Sanquanette Paige

Cassandra B. Pittman and Corey D. Pittman -