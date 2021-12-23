JANUARY

The new year started with Matthew Ware being named as the new General Manager of Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association. Columbia High School began construction on its new stadium, and Hattiesburg country singer Travis Clark brought in the new year at the downtown Christmas celebration.

Marion County School Superintendent Wendy Bracey announced her retirement, and the downtown Christmas celebration came to an end for the year with "A Night of Hope" concert.

“Operation Sparrow” sex sting ended up with 10 people being arrested by the Columbia Police Department for various sex crimes against minors.

A two-car accident on U.S. 98 claimed the lives of Taylor Lee and Megan Lee.

FEBRUARY

Two new Marion County School Board members were selected after the resignations of Richard Culliver and Keith Stuckey. The new members included Wali Bilal and former West Marion Elementary School Principal Sherrie Williams.

County CPA Charlie Prince announced to the Marion County Board of Supervisors that the county was in good shape financially.

National Signing Day featured four West Marion football players signing to play college ball as well as a Columbia High School football player, Greg Fortenberry. Signing from West Marion included Ethan Hibley, Jartavious Martin, Ka’Marius Husband and Qavonte Swanigan.

Longtime pastor of Woodlawn Church James Carney passed away after battling cancer.

Columbia Academy hired T.C. Chambliss to take over the Cougars football team, and the Lady Cougars basketball team won South State.

John Henry Wells had his initial appearance in the death of his parents in 2020. He was given a $3 million bond.

MARCH

St. James Lighting received the Business of the Year Award at the Marion County Development Partnership annual banquet.

The Woodlawn Prep basketball team earned a playoff berth for the first time.

Gigi Dunaway, principal of West Marion High School, submitted her resignation to the Marion County School Board effective at the end of the school year.

Columbia High School’s Jasmine Sheppard signed to play basketball at Hinds Community College.

The Marion County Cattlemen Association's Rodeo drew record crowds.

Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie was named the 2019 Mississippi Mayor of the Year.

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association announced it would be getting into the fiber internet business.

APRIL

The new student center at William Carey University was named for Tommy and Sandra King of Columbia. Tommy King is the president of the school.

A run-off election was scheduled between Republican Alderman-at-large candidates Reed Houston and Andrea Porter. While Mayor Justin McKenzie and Alderman of Ward 1 Wendell Hammond ran unopposed, Ward 2 Alderman Jason Stringer defeated candidate Laurie Sturdivant Harvey and Ward 3 Alderwoman Anna Evans defeated candidate Renee Galloway in the primary election.

An EF-1 tornado came through Marion County and Columbia, causing damage in the Darbun and Foxworth areas as well as in the city.

Elesha Buckley was voted as the new principal of West Marion High School. She replaced retired principal Gigi Dunaway.

Handy Anthony Willis Jr. was found guilty by a jury for the first-degree murder of Tamaneka Alexander on Oct. 6, 2017.

Julia Johnson was crowned the new Marion County Distinguished Young Woman.

MAY

Andrea Porter defeated Reed Houston for the Alderman-at-Large Republican post by eight votes.

Alderman-at-Large Edward Hough resigned after moving out of the city district.

Columbia Academy and West Marion High School both won state titles in archery.

Handy Anthony Willis Jr. was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Tamaneka Alexander.

Marion County Sheriff Deputy Tyler Creel received a K-9 partner.

A preliminary hearing was held for Christopher Derrick Hobgood, who was accused of the murder of James Michael Hall in April.

The Columbia-Marion County Public Library reopened to the public after being closed for nearly 18 months due to damage received from the Dec. 16, 2019 tornado.

JUNE

Carl Michael Day was appointed the new superintendent of the Marion County School District.

Andrea Porter defeated Democrat candidate Gwendolynn Hammond for the Alderwoman-at-Large post, and Ward 4 Alderman Mike Smith defeated Brian Foxworth.

Longtime Marion General Hospital employee Wanda Morgan retired after more than 40 years.

Emily Brumfield shared her story of donating a kidney to her daughter, Hollin Grace Delancey.

L.V. McNeal was announced as the new principal of Columbia High School. He replaced Braxton Stowe who became the principal of Ocean Springs High School.