The Saint Paul United Methodists Men donated a collection of toys to the Marion County Sherriff’s Office for its Toy Drive on Friday. UMM President Curtis Wells, along with Treasurer Chris Franklin Sr., were greeted and thanked for their donation by Sheriff Berkley Hall and Chief Deputy Jamie Singley. Wells said their Men’s group, under the pastoral leadership of Elder Paul Luckett, have always made donations to different organizations, and it takes every opportunity to minister to the public. “We know that Jesus is the ‘reason for this season,’ and we as a unit are doing what Jesus calls us to do, serve.” Standing with the toys are, from left, Sheriff Berkley Hall, Chris Franklin, Curtis Wells and Chief Deputy Jamie Singley. The church is located on Old Mississippi 35 South in Cheraw.