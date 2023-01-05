A structure fire that completely destroyed a home at 437 Old Highway 24 in Foxworth started in the laundry room as a set of sheets were drying Tuesday morning.

While Ronnie Williamson, 73, was able to get his wife, Bonnie, 76, out in her pajamas and slippers in time, he was unable to save the couple's belongings.

Once arrangements are made, the C-P will spread the word on how the community can help the Williamsons.

"Everything we own is in there," Ronnie said. "This jacket I'm wearing isn't even mine. It's going to be hard to start all over at 73."

Ronnie said he gets most of his clothes at Wings Thrift Store and had just bought a new suit, some jackets and sweaters that still had tags on them, but he lost them all.

Ronnie went back to the house about five minutes after he got his wife out and opened the door. He said the fire exploded when the air hit it, and he should have known better having had years of fire training.

The couple had lived in the house for a few years, but it had belonged to Ronnie's parents since 1973.

"I never thought I'd see it like this," he said.

His brother and sister live next door to the home, and the couple will stay with them until they see what they will do. Ronnie said Bonnie is not well and can barely walk. She suffers from dementia and he believes it won't be long before she is hospitalized.

The first responders were concerned about ammunition in the home and about a propane tank behind the house. There was also a power line down beside the home.

The Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department was first to arrive on the scene, followed by South Marion and Foxworth Volunteer Fire departments. The Marion County Sheriff's Office also reported to the scene to assist, if needed.

When The Columbian-Progress gets information on the needs of the couple, it will notify the community.