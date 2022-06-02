Goss Baptist Church Rummage Sale, June 4 and June 11

Goss Baptist Church will have a rummage sale and a bake sale from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, and Saturday, June 11.

Daylily Society Annual Show and Sale, June 4

The Hattiesburg Area Daylily Society Annual Show and Sale of hybrid, named daylilies and competition for best daylily will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at The Hattiesburg Train Depot in Downtown Hattiesburg. The show is free to the public. Come and enjoy the beauty of the magical DAYLILY.

Huge Rummage Sale/Giveaway, June 5-7

There will be a huge rummage sale/giveaway from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, through Tuesday, June 7, at Columbia Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Park Ave. Sunday, June 5, will be low price/first pick, Monday, June 6, will be half price and Tuesday, June 7, will be free fill-a-bag. Free snacks. Register to win gift cards each day. All proceeds to benefit the Ryleigh Turnage family.

New Hope Baptist Church Vacation Bible School, June 6-10

New Hope Baptist Church invites you to its Vacation Bible School from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10. Zoomerang by Answers in Genesis. To register your child online, go to https://newhopefoxworth.myanswers.com/zoomerang/register or register at the church.

Columbia-Marion County Public Library Summer Reading, June 7-July 12

The Columbia-Marion County Public Library invites you to Summer Reading at 2 p.m. every Tuesday starting June 7 and going through July 12. It’s fun for whole family. The theme this year is Oceans of Possibilities. Different activities each week.

West Marion Primary Kinder-Boost, June 13-24

West Marion Primary will host Kinder-Boost from 8:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 24.

For more information, call Hope Ulmer at (601) 441-1818 or (601) 736-3713.

Marion County Library Reader’s Theatre, June 20

Marion County library invites you to hear students from Hattiesburg Public Schools perform a reader’s theatre of Hansel and Gretel at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 20. The event will be an arts adventure as you explore theatre, art and dance.

Columbia Kids’ Arts Festival, June 25

You are invited to the Columbia Kids’ Arts Festival from 10 a.m until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Columbia Army National Guard Armory, 1337 U.S. 98 E. You can be creative with Artie as they celebrate the finale of the FestivalSouth Artie Children’s Events with the Columbia Kids’ Arts Festival. Throughout the event, children will create several different pieces of artwork and make instruments. There will also be dance performances and mini-dance classes. You can also play games, get your face painted and be creative. Food and beverages will be provided for all attendees. Don’t miss your change to close out FestivalSouth Artie Events and snap a picture with Artie.

Foxworth First Baptist Vacation Baptist Church, July 11-15

Foxworth First Baptist Church invites you to its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. nightly on Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15. The theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.” The director is Candice Thomas.

Foxworth First Baptist Church A Day of Hope, July 30

Foxworth First Baptist Church invites you to A Day of Hope from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at 24 E. Marion Street in Foxworth. Let us Bless you! Among the

available items will be children’s clothing, baby items, men and women’s clothing, hygiene

products, school supplies and much more. -