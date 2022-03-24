The Columbia Fire Department received a special gift Tuesday morning, 22 of them in fact.

Furniture Direct donated 22 sets of box springs and mattresses to the department and delivered them in person to Station 2 on Pearl Street.

“This is awesome,” Columbia Fire Chief Jeff McKenzie said. “We really appreciate this very much. These guys spend a third of their lives at the station. For them, at a time when they can rest, this allows them to do their job. They’re not staying up here worn out and tired and not being able to do their job.”

Firemen are at the station for 24 hours at a time, so the beds will go a long way in keeping them rested, sharp and focused.

“It means a lot to me that they did this for them,” Jeff McKenzie added. “We’ve had a lot of great improvements here. The mayor and the board have been very supportive of the fire department. If there’s something we need, he doesn’t hesitate. That means a lot to have that kind of support.”

Two years ago, the station on Pearl Street sustained heavy water damage and had several of their beds ruined. Mayor Justin McKenzie was able to locate some used mattresses for them to use since, but Jeff McKenzie said he’s really appreciative that Furniture Direct would do this for his guys. The mattresses that weren’t damaged in the storm had been in use for up to 15 years.

The 22 sets of beds will be split between the two stations on Pearl and Evergreen streets.

Furniture Direct owner Carl Miletello contacted Justin McKenzie about wanting to donate to the fire department, which started the process. The mayor added Furniture Direct actually worked with the manufacturer as well on the donation. He also thanked Miletello and Furniture Direct and encourages everyone to shop locally because those are the businesses that support Columbia and Marion County.