The Columbia Fire Department held its annual banquet Jan. 13 at Broad Street Restaurant to recognize several of its own firefighters along with a few citizens as well.

Brandi Perry received a certificate of appreciation from the Columbia Fire Department. Constable Robbie Gill received a certificate of appreciation from the Columbia Fire Department. Walmart Manager Mike Lowery received a certificate of appreciation from the Columbia Fire Department. Stephen Carr was recognized as the Rookie of the Year. Logan Singley was selected as the Firefighter of the Year.