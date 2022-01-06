The following marriage licenses were filed in Marion County Circuit Court in December:
Paul Benton Carney of Foxworth and Katrina Gail Foxworth of Foxworth
Jarod Alexander Wild of Kokomo and Julia Kei Blanchard of Columbia
Kenneth Gerone Price III of Columbia and Haley Lauren Bell of Columbia
James Norbert Gardner of Columbia and Melissa Darlene Gardner of Columbia
John David Clopton of Sumrall and Emilee Erin Rose of Sumrall
Jason Allen Williamson of Sumrall and Frances Ann Stanley of Sumrall
Taylor Ryan Ellzey of Columbia and Bryce Megan Payne of Booneville
Houston Ansel Mixon of Abbeville, La. and Breanna Lea Norton of Columbia
Tedlron Daron Bridges of Columbia and Josheika Dashelle Gates of Columbia
Tyler Michael Youngblood of Sumrall and Aneysha Evana Holmes of Hattiesburg
Robert Walter Ratcliff of Brookhaven and Jon Ellen Anderson of Columbia
Raheem Harod Jefferson of Columbia and Quinitara Deandra Slocum of Columbia
The following divorces were granted in Marion County Chancery Court in December:
Cathy Holmes Pace and Mitchell Pace
Jonathan Brown and April Dawn Bullock Brown
Joy A. Runnels and Dustin Dewayne Runnels
Charles F. Thompson and Alantra Kecina Thompson
Jimmie Frank Martin and Amanda Green Martin
Donna Marie Broom and George Clark Broom Jr.