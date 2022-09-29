Rayna Evans participated in her very first pageant at Cruisin’ the Pearl Sept. 1 and was crowned the winner of several categories, including being the overall winner of all age groups and being named Miss Cruisin’ the Pearl 2022. She is the daughter of Solomon and Brittany Evans and attends The Vine Church. She enjoys dancing, singing and "cooking.” She also loves spending time with her Granny and Pop Pops. Rayna brought home the trophy for “most patriotic” of all ages and “prettiest eyes” of her age group. She was also crowned the overall winner of her age group.