Fire Report: July 28, 2022
Monday, July 18
- Medical, 96 E. Lakeview Dr, 2:13 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 219 New Jerusalem Rd, 2:40 a.m., Foxworth responded.
- Fire, 108 Martin Luther King Dr, 3:31 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Fire, 408 Conner St, 5:56 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 415 Brown Ave, 11:02 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 7 W Broad St, 1:13 p.m., Foxworth responded.
- Medical, 903 Church St, 6:59 p.m., Columbia responded.
- Vehicle accident w/unknown injuries, Sumbax Rd/Mississippi 586, 9:09 p.m., Foxworth responded.
Tuesday, July 19
- Medical, 98 Henry Lee Ln, 5:23 p.m., Foxworth responded.
- Medical, 1114 Juniper Dr, 8:20 p.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 20 N Poplar St, 9:44 p.m., Foxworth responded.
Wednesday, July 20
- Medical, 96 E Lakeview Dr, 7:05 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 1711 Church St, 7:51 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 620 Owens St, 9:45 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Fire, 898 Bennett St, 1:34 p.m., Columbia responded.
Thursday, July 21
- Fire, 515 S High School Ave, 9:57 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Vehicle accident, US 98 BYP/Lumberton Rd, 3:53 p.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 504 Bethel Church Rd, 5:02 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
- Medical, 63 Dean Griner Rd, 6:34 p.m., Columbia responded.
Friday, July 22
- Medical, 2212 Gates Rd, 6:02 a.m., Tri-Community responded.
- Medical, 930 Mississippi 586, 6:27 a.m., Foxworth responded.
- Gas leak/odor, Oak Ave/Church St, 7:23 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 219 New Jerusalem Rd, 8:30 a.m., Foxworth responded.
- Fire, 8 Jarrell Rd, 11:45 a.m., Foxworth, Southwest Marion responded.
- Medical, 11 Rushing Ln, 3:57 p.m., South Marion responded.
Saturday, July 23
- Gas leak/odor, N Main St/Hawkins Ave, 1:26 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 155 River Bend Rd, 7:16 a.m., Tri-Community responded.
- Medical, 120 Floyd Davis Dr, 11:42 a.m., South Marion responded.
- Medical, 717 Mississippi Ave, 3:37 p.m., Columbia responded.
- Fire, 1911 US 98 W, 3:57 p.m., Foxworth responded.
Sunday, July 24
- Medical, 1117 N Park Ave, 12:01 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Vehicle accident, 703 Sumrall Rd, 2:37 p.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 1609 Clearview Circle, 3:24 p.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 153 Pittman Rd, 6:14 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
