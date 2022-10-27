Fire Report: October 27, 2022

Monday, Oct. 17 Medical, 914 Jackson Avenue, 5:53 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 632 Pounds Road, 9:42 a.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 26 Killingsworth Circle, 10:37 a.m., South Marion responded.

Medical, 352 River Road, 10:47 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 151 Old Morgantown Road, 2:22 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Fight, Gill Street/North Park Avenue, 3:23 p.m., Columbia responded. Tuesday, Oct. 18 Medical, 44 Jerdon Drive, 10:24 a.m., South Marion responded.

Grass/woods fire, 916 Morgantown Road, 11:39 a.m., Foxworth and Morgantown responded.

Grass/woods fire, 235 Loop Road, 2:30 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Grass/woods fire, 22 Clear Creek Church Road, 3:47 p.m., South Marion responded.

Medical, 717 Mississippi Avenue, 9:47 p.m., Columbia responded. Wednesday, Oct. 19 Medical, Gates Road, 9:04 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 409 West Rankin Street, 12:42 p.m., Columbia responded.

Grass/woods fire, 905 New Hope Church Rd, 4:20 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Grass/woods fire, Bennett Road, 6:44 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Medical, 717 Mississippi Avenue, 7:36 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 57 Williamsburg Road, 8:03 p.m., Tri-Community responded. Thursday, Oct. 20 Medical, 1522 Barnes Street, 11 a.m., Columbia responded.

Grass/woods fire, 48 Jamestown Road, 5:30 p.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.

Grass/woods fire, Varnado Lane, 9:53 p.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded. Friday, Oct. 21 Medical, 207 Clem Thornhill Road, 10:27 a.m., Morgantown responded.

Medical, 150 Stringer Road, 11:06 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Grass/woods fire, Varnado Lane, 4:27 p.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded. Saturday, Oct. 22 Medical, 151 Old Morgantown Road, 9:36 a.m., Foxworth responded.

Fire, 2299 Mississippi 43, 4:22 p.m., South Marion responded.

Medical, 238 High School Avenue, 5:18 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 601 Mary Street, 5:32 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 109 New Hope Road, 9:06 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Vehicle accident w/ injuries, 824 Columbia Purvis Road, 10:51 p.m., South Marion responded. Sunday, Oct. 23 Medical, 1522 Barnes Street, 3:31 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 130 Pine Ridge Road, 5:58 a.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident, Pickwick Road/Pounds Road, 4:10 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Grass/woods fire, 260 Old New Hope Road, 6:20 p.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.

Grass/woods fire, 136 Lee Road, 6:53 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Vehicle accident, U.S. 98 West/Mississippi 587, 7:24 p.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 346 Old Foxworth Road, 10:01 p.m., Columbia responded.

