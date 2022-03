Participating in the choir March 20 are, from row, from left, Maverick Singley, Maddox Singley, Rowan McCain, Audrey Bell and Kinsleigh Turnage; second row, Ryleigh Turnage, Jessa Chavis and Emma Claire Thomas; back row, Jase Chavis, Grayson McComb and Logan Thomas.

Did you enjoy this article?

Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.