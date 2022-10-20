The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department applied for and was awarded a grant for $1,000 from State Farm Insurance to be used to educate the community about home safety and/or fire prevention. They also received a public information package with lots of items to be used for fire and safety awareness.

Even though fire prevention week is the first week in October, Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department's Public Education Officer Brenda Rutland said Sparky and the TCVFD are available at any time to come and speak to schools, daycares or other groups of children. Sparky can also attend any fall festivals or other events.

The department also has a program called "Remembering When" that is geared toward senior citizens that can be presented to Sunday School classes or senior adult groups. This program assists with reminders of safety tips and skills to prevent fires and accidents.

Rutland can be reached at (601) 441-9444 for assistance with any of the programs offered.