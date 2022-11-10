Goss Baptist Church’s Blessing of the Hunt never fails to deliver an excellent guest speaker, and this year is no different with Mitchell Johnson set to take the stage.

Johnson, who began Dead End Game Calls in 2011, has won four national championships, three world championships and an U.S. Open championship in turkey calling, which he uses his own custom game calls for. He also hosts his own TV show called “Dead End Game Calls TV.”

Johnson, who is also a career firefighter who grew up and lives in North Carolina, has been an evangelist since he was 15 years old.

He previously spoke at a Blessing of the Hunt in Missouri and loved the experience, so when he received the call about potentially speaking at this Blessing of the Hunt, he jumped at opportunity.

“Being able to present the gospel and the creator through his creation, how much more awesome can you get than that? I get to tell people about Jesus and talk to people about hunting,” he explained excitingly. “Our whole organization and game call company, we hashtag that it’s a #ministry. Everything that we do is a ministry for us.”

Dead End Game Calls just finished an Outdoor Dream Foundation hunt where kids who have terminal illnesses get to go on a dream hunt, and it just wrapped up the hunt in Missouri.

Johnson said he sees God everywhere but especially when he’s in the outdoors.

“In the breath of a turkey when he gobbles on a frosty morning to watching buck or a doe and the steam coming out of his mouth to leaves changing colors, you see Him everywhere,” he said. “It’s great to share that.”

While he has prayed about what his message is going to be, Johnson said he hasn’t planned what his speech is going to contain because he knows that God could compel to change his message at the last moment as he walks on stage.

“I just let the Spirit lead me in that,” Johnson said.

While the world champion game caller has won some fancy awards, Johnson said he’s a simple man at the end of the day.

“I’m just a country boy who loves the Lord who is blessed with a great family. I’m blessed to operate in a business that I love. Everything I do in life, I try to make a ministry of it,” he said. “That’s all there is to me.”