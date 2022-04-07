One of the main positive things people mention about Marion County is how people come together in a crisis or time of need no matter their differences otherwise.

A meeting was held Friday in the Columbia Police Department conference room to begin the reorganization of the Marion County/City of Columbia Local Emergency Planning Committee.

LEPCs are community-based organizations that assist first responders, medical partners, industry partners and community leaders in planning and training to prepare, respond and recover from incidents that have a public health and medical impact both long and short term.

Representatives from many agencies and businesses were present, including the Marion County Emergency Management Agency, the Marion County Sheriff Office, CPD, The Grove, The Myrtles, the Mississippi State Department of Health, Community Emergency Response Team and the Adams County Emergency Management Agency.

The LEPC is soliciting individuals and groups to participate in the committee. The group will take part in a yearly tabletop exercise, receive disaster preparedness/readiness training, provide networking opportunities within the organization and will always be prepared to respond to major disasters or emergencies in the community.

Benefits of membership in the LEPC include getting to know your local/state response partners, assisting in meeting regulatory Emergency Management requirements, obtaining and sharing resources, bridging the gap between public and private partners, building community resilience and sharing educational opportunities with your peers.

There is a membership enrollment form, which can be filled out at the next meeting.

The LEPC will meet at least quarterly once the reorganization is complete. Officers will be elected at the next meeting, which will be held May 10 at 9 a.m. at The Expo Center.

Everyone in attendance was reminded of the DEA National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The two drop-off locations are Marion General Hospital and Walmart.