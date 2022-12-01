As storms raged throughout the Pine Belt Tuesday night, Experience Columbia was hit hard, and damage was extensive.

The Mega Tree in Bluff Park, which had been touted as the largest LED tree in America at 14 stories, was damaged beyond repair.

"It was like a death to our team. The tree was three years in the making," Hobgood said. "The area was like a gravesite that morning. Nick Yawn put his heart, soul and life into that tree. But adversity builds character. We will come back better than ever."

Bluff Street Park is not open at the moment but will reopen as soon as the Experience Columbia team gets things put back together. It may not have the huge tree, but it will still be an attraction with a replacement tree that will not be as large but definitely eye-catching. It will still be accessible by the tram, which can be ridden to and from the other events as often as ticket holders want during the evening of purchase.

The 15,000-square-foot ice skating rink cover sustained damage that can be repaired. It is unclear whether it will be repaired this year, but ice skating continues despite the missing sections in the cover.

The large cover over the ice skating rink was heavily damaged during Tuesday evening's storms, but the rink will remain open.

The big ornament along Main Street was damaged, and it is unknown if, or when, it can be fixed. Experience Columbia team member Laura Hobgood said it is not currently lighting up.

Hobgood said Santa's Workshop is still open, and all activities will be ongoing. Santa will be there every night until Christmas. The Nativity will continue as planned, as well as the Don King musical extravaganza each Thursday.

The Marion County community has reached out to the team and offered help.

"More than ever, we need community support. We want to make this the best year ever. We want people to come downtown, take part in the festivities and make visitors feel welcome," Hobgood said. "Come out for the parade and holiday extravaganza Saturday night."