More than 400 attendees ate, drank, danced and visited as they waited with anticipation for the announcement of the Junior Auxiliary's 2023 Citizen of the Year at the annual Charity Ball Saturday night before Renee Porter was honored.

Kayla Thomas outlined a good citizen as someone who represents good leadership, honesty, respect for others and themselves and pride in where they live, work and play, while having a giving heart and the passion to make a difference without being boastful.

"She has a servant's heart," Thomas said. "She is the voice for the voiceless. She steps in to make bad situations better for, as the Bible says, 'the least of these.' She gives her time and contributes in many ways without being in the spotlight. She is ruled by her love for Christ, and it shows in her life. Renee shows love to her family and community daily. She strives to make a difference in the lives of children and families in Marion County. She leads, serves and volunteers in the community she calls home."

Porter really thought her husband, Tom, was getting an honor and was surprised when she realized she was the one Thomas was describing. Her daughter, Julia Foxworth, had told Porter that Tom and she both had to attend. That's why she believed Tom was receiving an award.

Porter, a lifelong Marion County resident, has been a local attorney and businesswoman for more than 30 years. For the past 15 years, she has worked to improve the lives of children in the Marion County Child Protective Services by serving as Guardian ad Litem, foster parent and now as judge for Youth Court and Commitments. She is a member of the National Association of Counsel for Children, and the Supreme Court of Mississippi appointed her as a judge for the Complaint Tribunal. She currently serves as the city prosecutor.

Porter served as Kiwanis' past president and active member for over 25 years and serves on the board of Marion County Habitat for Humanity. She has served her church over 40 years through the Marion County Bible Drills Association and as a children's Sunday school teacher.

"I am very humbled," Porter said. "I see so many more deserving people that I work with in order to protect children. They are the ones who stay up all night. They are the ones doing the work."

She is especially appreciative of this coming from the Junior Auxiliary because they do so much.

"They reach out even in situations that aren't always pleasant," she said. "Any time I reach out for help, they respond."