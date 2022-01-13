Make plans now to attend the annual Junior Auxiliary of Columbia Charity Ball set for Feb. 26 at the National Guard Armory on U.S. 98. Cocktail hour will begin at 7 p.m., and the ball starts at 8.

The theme this year is "The Royal Ball." The event is the biggest fundraiser the organization holds throughout the year. Proceeds are used to fund the many JA projects throughout the year, including Crown Club, helping schools, foster children programs and more.

At the ball, there will be a silent auction as well as a live auction for several items. This year they are also raffling half of a custom-fed freezer calf donated by Holmes Cattle Company. The winner will have to pay for the processing. There will also be a split-the-pot drawing.

The JA Citizen of the Year will also be announced at the event. Junior Auxiliary is currently accepting nominations. To nominate someone, send a letter of why you feel the candidate is deserving to Kelli McMichael at kellilmcmichael@gmail.com with the subject line, “Citizen of the Year.” Nominations can also be mailed to P. O. Box 549, Columbia, MS 39429. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 1.

Last year’s Citizen of the Year was Mike McDaniel.

The week leading up to the ball, all former Citizens of the Year are asked to fly their flags in their front yard.

For more information on the event, go to the Junior Auxiliary of Columbia Facebook page. Tickets to the events may be purchased from any JA member.