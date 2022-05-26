Put together a beloved children's story with live readers, illustrations, music and movement, art and glow in the dark bracelets and stickers, and a fine time will be had by all.

More than 25 children and 13 adults were in attendance Monday at the Festival South presentation of "Hansel and Gretel - A Reader's Theater" at the Columbia-Marion County Public Library.

Festival South's Children's Event Coordinator Jenn Timidaiski kept the children involved and active for the entire hour.

Five readers read the parts of the characters as Tom Hardy narrated. Timidaiski did an awesome job as the witch, and Hardy had a few of the more savvy children wondering if he was not from Ireland in his kilt.

Timidaiski led the children in some catchy songs with lots of movement. Those songs were "Bop Till You Drop," "Mosquitos," "Tiptoe, Gallop and March" and "Elephants Have Wrinkles." Even a few of the adults were moving along.

After they moved a while, the children did art projects with stencils and crayons.

Festival South has always been held in Hattiesburg, but this year they have expanded west and have included Columbia in several activities.

On Saturday the finale of the festival will be held at The Columbia National Guard Armory from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is called the Columbia Kids' Arts Festival. Events will include a face painter that will paint the whole face, a caricature artist, a balloon artist, art and instrument making, mini dance classes and a chance to take a picture with Artie, the mascot of Festival South. Food and beverages will be provided.