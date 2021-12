Dewayne Stuckey, center, holds a Henry Rifle he won as a result of a raffle with the American Legion Post 90 on Dec. 22. The rifle was located at Waldo's Sports Center. Gathering with Stuckey are, from left, Leo Deornellas, Sylvester Douglas, commander of the American Legion; Stuckey, Ricky McDaniel and Waldo's owner Eric Thornhill.