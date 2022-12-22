The Tri-Community Fire Department held its Annual Firefighter Banquet and Award Ceremony on Dec. 10. It offers thanks to Broad Street Restaurant for catering the event. The food and service were amazing. It would also like to thank Mr. Donnie Weeks for his encouraging words of wisdom.

The Flags were presented by Chief Cole Robbins and Deputy Chief Tyler Creel. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Alayna Moree, and the National Anthem was played by Madison Rogers on her clarinet. Many certificates of service awards, training awards and public education awards were given to firefighters.

Tri-Community had one firefighter, Tyler Duncan, complete the Level 1 volunteer certification class through the Mississippi State Fire Academy. A total of 2,011 hours of training were completed by firefighters through several local and out-of-county classes. Andrew Ball, Roydale Barnes, Cory Matheny, Haley Matheny, Garrett Mieras, Seth Mieras, Joni Moree, Ginger Rogers, William (Ty) Rogers and Haven Ryals completed the EMS First Responder class. Assistant Training Officer Logan Singley, who is also employed with Columbia Fire Department, was recognized for graduating from Mississippi State Fire Academy as a certified NFPA-1002 Pump Operator and was certified in rope rescue. Tri-Community 2022 Award Winners were Jr. Firefighter, Madison Rogers; Recruit Firefighter, Cory Matheny; Firefighter of the Year, Logan Singley; and Most Training Hours, Andrew Ball.