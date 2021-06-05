Republicans Andrea Porter and Mike Smith won their respective seats in the only two contested aldermen races in Tuesday’s general election.

Porter defeated former Democrat alderwoman Gwendolyn Hammond for the alderman-at-large post. Edward Hough, who previously held the position, chose not to seek reelection and resigned in May.

Ward 4 Alderman Mike Smith, incumbent, defeated Democrat Brian Foxworth in that race.

In the primary election on April 6, Ward 2 Alderman Jason Stringer, Republican, defeated his Republican challenger Laurie Sturdivant Harvey, and incumbent Democrat Ward 3 Alderwoman Anna Evans defeated former alderwoman Democrat Renee Galloway.

See Saturday’s edition of The Columbian-Progress for a full breakdown of the election.