First-year students in the Digital Media program at the Marion County Carl Loftin Career & Technology Center recently completed a unit on photography. Students learned the basic components of digital cameras, as well as photography-related terms. For a project, students took photographs using different angles and camera shots. They then created a collage of their photos using Adobe Photoshop. The Digital Media instructor is Heather Smith.

Dakota Lowery is photographed by Devon Williams, who is taking this photo at a high angle.