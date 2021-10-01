The Columbia Fire Department is actively seeking donations to purchase new equipment, specifically new extricating equipment, or “jaws of life,” to replace the 25-year-old set in one of its fire trucks.

Firemen Dalton Viniard and Michael Allen have been spearheading the efforts, though they said it is really a group effort. Firemen have been going to local businesses and seeking donations to purchase the $32,500 equipment.

Fire Chief Jeff McKenzie said the department applied for a grant to purchase the equipment but was denied this year. They can try again next year, but Allen and Viniard said that was too long to wait, beginning the process to raise the money on their own. McKenzie said Mayor Justin McKenzie and the Board of Aldermen are in support of what the fire department is trying to do.

“It needs and has to be done,” Viniard said. “We cannot afford to wait another year, hoping to receive a grant or budget approval.”

Allen said what they are hoping to purchase is the same thing that the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Pine Burr Volunteer Fire Department recently bought.

“We are trying to get something to cut the newer cars going up and down the road today. The metal they put in the cars nowadays is a lot tougher than what it was 25 years ago,” Allen said.

He said the equipment would be more effective and involve less personnel in using it. The new equipment would be battery operated and not connected to any hoses, making the equipment portable. Without having to be connected to a pump or hose, it will take up less space in the truck as well.

“We are trying to provide the best services to the citizens of Columbia and Marion County and provide the best tools and equipment we can get. This is not a want; it is something we need. The citizens need us to have this equipment,” Allen said.

Capt. Willie Stogner said that the older equipment can make things more difficult on the firemen because if an accident happens in a location where a firetruck cannot easily access, it will require two men carrying the hydraulic pump, which is heavy, and a third carrying the extricating equipment.

Depending on the distance the firemen have to carry the equipment, it can cause physical stress on the firemen. The new equipment will not be as cumbersome.

Allen said the new tools will be more dependable, a lot quieter and will emit less emissions. Being portable, it will allow for the tools to be used in a building without the fear of fumes, and they are even watertight, which means they can be used underwater.

“What we have now is old and ineffective. We got to catch up to today’s time and materials,” Viniard said.

Allen said they have had a good response from the local businesses so far. Everyone has been willing to help.

Chief McKenzie said he is very proud of Allen and Viniard. They took ownership and made the initiative. McKenzie said it is important to him that everyone knows that it takes everybody to come together to make things like this possible. He said he is proud to see his crew going to businesses and into the community and allowing others to get to know the firemen.

Allen said if anyone wants to donate, they can make it out to the Friends of the Columbia Fire Department, a non-profit organization, and take it to Station Two on Pearl Street.