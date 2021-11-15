Geoffrey L. McMichael has been promoted to President of the Sumrall Branch of Citizens Bank, according to Lee H. Fedric, Chief Executive Officer, and Douglas Neal, President of the Eastern Division, of Citizens Bank.

Geoffrey has 18 years of experience in the banking industry.

He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree with an emphasis in Banking and Finance from the University of Southern Mississippi. While pursuing his degree at the University of Southern Mississippi, Geoffrey placed first in Business Strategy Simulation. This achievement provided the first opportunity for the University of Southern Mississippi to compete in a global invitational simulation in which the team placed in the “Top 10.” In addition, he is a graduate of The Mississippi School of Banking held at the University of Mississippi and a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

Geoffrey is a member of the Sumrall Lions Club and serves on Board of Trustees for the Marion County Baptist Association.

He and his wife, Christi, have two daughters, Caitlin and Carleigh, and they are members of East Columbia Baptist Church, where he serves as Chairman of the Deacons, Member of the Budget Committee and Assistant Treasurer. In addition, he was a member of the 2014 and 2015 Tri-County Mexico Mission Teams.